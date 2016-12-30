Sigthorsson set to leave

Turkish Super Lig club Galatasaray are set to annul a loan deal for the Icelandic international striker Kolbeinn Sigthorsson after the player failed to play a single match for the Istanbul giants due to injury.
Sigthorsson, one of the stars of Iceland's advance to the quarter finals in Euro 2016
, arrived in Istanbul in August on loan from French club Nantes. But a knee injury picked up on international duty means he has not even played a minute for the Turkish side, earning derision from fans and press.
Turkish press earlier this month published a picture of him training, saying it was the first time he had even been sighted in action since the loan.