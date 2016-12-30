Sigthorsson set to leave

Turkish Super Lig club Galatasaray are set to annul a loan deal for the Icelandic international striker Kolbeinn Sigthorsson after the player failed to play a single match for the Istanbul giants due to injury.

Sigthorsson, one of the stars of Iceland's advance to the quarter finals in Euro 2016, arrived in Istanbul in August on loan from French club Nantes. But a knee injury picked up on international duty means he has not even played a minute for the Turkish side, earning derision from fans and press.

Turkish press earlier this month published a picture of him training, saying it was the first time he had even been sighted in action since the loan.



