Former No.1 Ivanovic retires at 29

Physical toll of the circuit now too much for Serbian star

Former French Open champion Ana Ivanovic announced her retirement from tennis at the age of 29 on Wednesday because she no longer feels fit enough to compete at the highest level.



Ivanovic became the first Serbian woman to win a Grand Slam tournament when she beat Russian Dinara Safina in the 2008 French Open final, following in the footsteps of compatriot Novak Djokovic who clinched the Australian Open title the same year.



"I played so many memorable matches. But staying at those heights in any professional sport requires top physical form and it's well-known that I have been hampered by injuries," Ivanovic said on Facebook.



"I can only play if I perform up to my own high standards. I can no longer do that so it's time to move on."



Her French Open victory catapulted Ivanovic to the summit of the WTA tour rankings, but she only occupied the top spot for a few weeks and dropped to 22nd at the end of 2009 after a dramatic loss of form.



She returned to the top five in 2014 and reached the French Open semifinals in 2015, but slipped out of the leading 60 this year after losing to little-known Czech Denisa Allertova in the US Open first round, her final match on the WTA tour.



Striking a happy figure as she announced her retirement with a smile in a live address to her fans, Ivanovic also revealed her future plans. "Don't be sad, be optimistic alongside me. My love and my greatest thank-you to all of you," she said.



Ivanovic, the world No.63, married former Germany ­soccer international Bastian Schweinsteiger this year.



"I am so excited about what comes next. I will become an ambassador of sport and healthy life and will also explore opportunities in business, beauty and fashion, among ­other endeavors," she said.





