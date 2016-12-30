Terrible time to be EPL manager as desperation takes hold in boardrooms

Christmas
and the New Year are traditionally a time for spending with family but having more time to do just that won't be of much consolation to Bob Bradley.
The American has become the latest English Premier League (EPL) boss to be relieved of his duty, and the chances are that he won't be the last gaffer to be handed his cards during the festive period.
This has to be the worst time of year to be a soccer manager. While the rest of us have our feet up and are tucking into leftovers, they have the constant threat of a late-night phone call from the chairman hanging over them.
Bradley got that call after the loss to West Ham United on Boxing Day. It won't have been unexpected - the vultures were circling because of a record where he oversaw defeat in seven of his 11 games in charge and shipped 29 goals along the way - but he is entitled to feel hard done by for barely being given a chance. His reign lasted just 85 days.
Swansea City's brief flirtation with the American does not reflect well on their reputation for being a well-run soccer club, which has sunk as quickly as their league position over the last few seasons. Their incoming manager will be the fifth since they replaced Michael Laudrup with Garry Monk in February 2014. And it will be interesting to see if they turn to someone they interviewed and decided not to hire back in October.
The thing is Swansea's board can cope with the loss of reputation but they can't cope without their Premier League status. They clearly felt that they had to act in order to stop the rot and stand a chance of staying up - just as Crystal Palace did when they showed Alan Pardew the door in the days leading up to Christmas, and just as Hull City and Sunderland might yet decide to get rid of Mike Phelan or David Moyes depending on how results go on New Year's Eve.
If you are going to sack a manager then now is the time to do it. Getting someone in during the January transfer window gives them a fighting chance to freshen up the squad, either to bring new players in or to get rid of some of their underperformers. It's the last roll of the dice but with the stakes so high, it's understandable that these boards might want someone in charge other than the man who got them into this mess.
Studies show that sacking the manager tends to have a positive effect but more important is who you bring in. Palace acted swiftly and secured survival specialist Sam Allardyce giving them every chance of staying up. Big Sam's fellow relegation repeller Tony Pulis won't be prized away from West Brom so Swansea need luck as much as judgment. But whoever they bring in, you can bet it won't be as leftfield as their last boss.The author is a Shanghai-based freelance writer. jmawhite@gmail.com