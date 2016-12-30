China’s authority should address yuan reform

Illustration: Peter C. Espina/GT





Looking back at 2016, the yuan's depreciation has been a prevailing market trend. It has been hard to find equilibrium in the foreign exchange market and efforts to stabilize the yuan have remained elusive. In 2017, the US dollar is likely to continue strengthening, putting further pressure on the yuan. The accelerating yuan depreciation will test the wisdom of China's monetary authority to steadily push foreign exchange reform, strengthen the management of currency expectations and prevent financial risks.



In the past two years, the Chinese currency experienced three periods of sharp depreciation. The first occurred after the yuan's daily fixing rate was reset on August 11, 2015, weakening the currency 2,848 basis points over three days. The second began December 2015 and ran into early this year when the yuan depreciated nearly 3 percent, coming off the US Federal Reserve's first rate hike in a decade. The third swing has spanned throughout 2016, with the yuan's daily fixing rate weakening roughly 7 percent from December 31, 2015 to Wednesday. Unlike the previous two fluctuations, the yuan has devalued more violently this year, with pressure mainly coming from outside the country. Thus the yuan depreciation has been passive and strategic.



In an indication of the passive devaluation, the dollar has continued strengthening, owing to multiple factors that include expectations for Fed interest rate increases, inflation expectations triggered by US President-elect Donald Trump's looser fiscal policy, the pound's drastic depreciation following Brexit and the weak euro amid turbulence in the continent. It's particularly noteworthy that the US Dollar Index has risen by over 5 percent since Trump was elected and for the first time in 14 years has broken through the 103 mark.



As for the strategic depreciation, the yuan's exchange rate has already been under pressure to devalue periodically and thus requires the monetary authority to seek opportunities to allow for a gradual depreciation. The strengthening dollar has been the main theme in financial markets since July 2014, which means other currencies have since been under pressure to weaken. But compared with the euro, yen and pound, the yuan has devalued by a comparatively smaller percentage. Data from the Bank for International Settlements also show that the yuan has been among the top major currencies over the past few years in terms of the strengthening of both nominal effective exchange rates and real effective exchange rates. In addition, the different growth paces for the Chinese and US economies as well as the two economies' divergences in monetary policy have also weakened the yuan. The US economy has gradually stabilized, while China's economy is slowing and its growth trend continues to be "L-shaped," which means there are no signs of a shift in the country's overall loose monetary policy.



Looking ahead, the dollar will continue on an upward spiral. Meanwhile, the yuan will be under pressure as the government works to prevent risks, curb bubbles and de-leverage. As a consequence, the country's monetary policy will be marginally tighter, compounded by the resetting of the foreign exchange conversion quota at the beginning of next year and a pileup of depreciation pressure yet to be fully released. The Chinese currency, as such, will devalue in a gradual fashion, and its exchange rate against dollar is estimated to weaken as low as 7.1-7.2 in 2017.



It needs to be noted that the yuan's accelerated depreciation has sent out positive signals. Expectations for one-way appreciation have been reversed, the yuan has seen more robust two-way fluctuations, the mechanism of setting the yuan's daily fixing rate has become more transparent and market-oriented, and the yuan has been increasingly weighted toward a basket of currencies.



Nonetheless, some problems do merit more attention. First, the foreign exchange market is still not in a market-clearing condition where supply equals demand. The yuan's trading volume has remained low resulting in a mismatch between its trading volume and price, and so long as this continues, the yuan will face sustained pressure to devalue. Second, under the current quotation regime, a basket of currencies serve to keep the yuan's exchange rate stable. However, as the basket largely fluctuates in line with the dollar, this subjects the yuan's daily fixing rate to greater fluctuations. Third and most important, the yuan appreciated for more than 10 years and the government is therefore not prepared to cope with the opposite trend.



As such, more efforts need to be made to facilitate market communication and effectively guide market expectations, while gradually improving the yuan's daily fixing rate mechanism. As China's foreign exchange reserves have shrunk by 25 percent this year, it's also of vital importance that the monetary authority comes up with solutions to reduce the consumption of foreign exchange reserves, seek steady measures in the opening-up of its capital accounts and reduce market intervention to achieve market clearing in the foreign exchange market, so as to fundamentally attest to the belief that "there's no basis for continued depreciation of the Chinese currency."



The author is a research fellow at the International Monetary Institute (IMI) of Renmin University of China. bizopinion@globaltimes.com.cn