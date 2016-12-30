‘Cooling’ hats in Qatar

Migrant workers building ­soccer stadiums in Qatar's desert heat are to be given "cooling" hard hats to reduce their body temperature and risk of suffering heat stroke, tournament organizers said.



Scientists at Qatar University designed the solar-powered hard hats to improve conditions for 2022 World Cup laborers who rights groups say have suffered abuses.



A fan in the top of the helmet blows air over a cold pack onto the person's face reducing skin temperature by up to 10 degrees, said Saud Ghani, an engineering professor at Qatar University.



About 5,100 construction workers from Nepal, India and Bangladesh are building stadiums in the wealthy Gulf Arab state, which has drawn charges by human rights groups of labor abuse, including poor safety at work and squalid living conditions.

