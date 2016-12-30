Stanley to quit Clermont

New Zealand center Benson Stanley said Thursday he will quit Top 14 outfit Clermont at the end of the season after electing not to take up an option for a fifth year in France.



"If I want to carry on playing it will not be here," the Sports Auvergne media portal quoted the 32-year-old, who has three international caps with the All Blacks, as saying.



The Australian-born Stanley came to the club in 2012 and his four-year deal runs out at the end of this campaign, albeit he had the option of agreeing a one-year extension.





