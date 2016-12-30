Stanley to quit Clermont

Source:Agencies Published: 2016/12/30 0:18:40
New Zealand center Benson Stanley said Thursday he will quit Top 14 outfit Clermont at the end of the season after electing not to take up an option for a fifth year in France.
"If I want to carry on playing it will not be here," the Sports Auvergne media portal quoted the 32-year-old, who has three international caps with the All Blacks, as saying.
The Australian-born Stanley came to the club in 2012 and his four-year deal runs out at the end of this campaign, albeit he had the option of agreeing a one-year extension.