2,563 scattered charging piles established in Hangzhou
Source:Xinhua Published: 2016/12/30 9:22:48
Electric cars are charged at a charging station in Hangzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Dec. 29, 2016. Hangzhou has established an EV power station network with 2,563 scattered charging piles and 28 charging stations in the city. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)
A driver charges his electric car at a charging station in Hangzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Dec. 29, 2016. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)
A driver charges his electric car at a charging station in Hangzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Dec. 29, 2016. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)
A driver checks the charging speed through a smart phone at an EV charging station in Hangzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Dec. 29, 2016. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)
Photo taken on Dec. 29, 2016 shows an EV charging station in Hangzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)
A driver charges his electric car at a charging station in Hangzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Dec. 29, 2016. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)