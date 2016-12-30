Israeli Air Force graduates celebrate during graduation ceremony

Source:Xinhua Published: 2016/12/30 9:28:05
Israeli Air Force (IAF) graduates celebrate during their graduation ceremony at Hatzerim Airbase near Be'er Sheva, Israel, on Dec. 29, 2016. (Xinhua/JINI)

Aircrafts perform during the Israeli Air Force (IAF) graduation ceremony at Hatzerim Airbase near Be'er Sheva, Israel, on Dec. 29, 2016. (Xinhua/JINI)

Aircrafts perform during the Israeli Air Force (IAF) graduation ceremony at Hatzerim Airbase near Be'er Sheva, Israel, on Dec. 29, 2016. (Xinhua/JINI)

Aircrafts perform during the Israeli Air Force (IAF) graduation ceremony at Hatzerim Airbase near Be'er Sheva, Israel, on Dec. 29, 2016. (Xinhua/JINI)

