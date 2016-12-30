US Senator McCain in favour of permanent presence of US forces in Lithuania

Source:Xinhua Published: 2016/12/30 9:38:04





"It is important that the US forces which are taking part in military training are deployed permanently here," McCain told reporters in a press conference following a meeting with Lithuania's President Dalia Grybauskaite at the Presidential Palace in Vilnius.



McCain is visiting Lithuania together with the US congressional delegation, which is meeting the Baltic country's high officials.



He added that the number of American soldiers would depend on the need, exercises to be held and joint operations with the Lithuanian military.



But he underlined that the decision on the issue would be taken later by the next administration under Donald Trump.



At the moment, more than 100 US soldiers are permanently stationed in Lithuania on a rotational basis.

