Repair and restoration workshop re-opened at Palace Museum in Beijing

Staff members repair an antique porcelain bowl at the repair and restoration workshop of the Palace Museum in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 29, 2016. Dubbed "the antiques hospital," the museum's repair and restoration workshop re-opened to the public after two years of reconstruction and renovation.

A staff member observes a piece of porcelain of the Qing Dynasty through a microscope at the repair and restoration workshop of the Palace Museum in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 29, 2016.

A staff member repairs a painting at the repair and restoration workshop of the Palace Museum in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 29, 2016.

Museum director Shan Jixiang (front 2nd L) unveils the nameplate for the repair and restoration workshop of the Palace Museum in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 29, 2016.

A staff member (front) repairs a painting of the Qing Dynasty at the repair and restoration workshop of the Palace Museum in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 29, 2016.

Shi Liancang (L) poses for a photo with a chair of Ming dynasty repaired by him at the repair and restoration workshop of the Palace Museum in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 29, 2016.

Staff members repair antique paintings at the repair and restoration workshop of the Palace Museum in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 29, 2016.