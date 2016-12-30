30,000 migrant birds arrive National Birds Nature Reserve in Shanghai
Source:Xinhua Published: 2016/12/30 9:54:13
Migrant birds fly over the Dongtan National Birds Nature Reserve in Shanghai, east China, Dec. 29, 2016. About 30,000 migrant birds, among them the hooded cranes, little swans, herons, spot-billed ducks, etc., have arrived the nature reserve recently. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)
