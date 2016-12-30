Winter fishing event held on Chagan Lake in NE China

(161229) -- SONGYUAN, Dec. 29, 2016 (Xinhua) --A fisherman drags a fishing net during a winter fishing event on the Chagan Lake in Songyuan City, northeast China's Jilin Province, Dec. 28, 2016. Winter fishing on ice-covered Chagan Lake dates back to the Liao and Jin dynasties from 10th century to the 13th century. Today, local fishermen hold a ritual to offer a sacrifice to the lake god before they begin winter fishing. Fishermen here plan to catch 1.3 million kilograms of fish this winter. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)

A sacrifice ceremony is held before a winter fishing event on the Chagan Lake in Songyuan City, northeast China's Jilin Province, Dec. 28, 2016.

A sacrifice ceremony is held before a winter fishing event on the Chagan Lake in Songyuan City, northeast China's Jilin Province, Dec. 28, 2016.

Couriers fill in a form to convey fishes caught from the Chagan Lake in Songyuan City, northeast China's Jilin Province, Dec. 27, 2016.

Photo taken on Dec. 28, 2016 shows newly-caught fishes on the Chagan Lake in Songyuan City, northeast China's Jilin Province.

A resident holds a big fish during a winter fishing event on the Chagan Lake in Songyuan City, northeast China's Jilin Province, Dec. 28, 2016.

A sacrifice ceremony is held before a winter fishing event on the Chagan Lake in Songyuan City, northeast China's Jilin Province, Dec. 28, 2016.

A fisherman releases small fishes back to lake during a winter fishing event on the Chagan Lake in Songyuan City, northeast China's Jilin Province, Dec. 28, 2016.

Tourists purchase fresh fishes at an open market on the Chagan Lake in Songyuan City, northeast China's Jilin Province, Dec. 27, 2016.

A sacrifice ceremony is held before a winter fishing event on the Chagan Lake in Songyuan City, northeast China's Jilin Province, Dec. 28, 2016.

A courier loads packed fishes onto a van after a winter fishing event on the Chagan Lake in Songyuan City, northeast China's Jilin Province, Dec. 27, 2016.

Residents hold a big fish during a winter fishing event on the Chagan Lake in Songyuan City, northeast China's Jilin Province, Dec. 28, 2016.