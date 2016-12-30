Senior official calls for independent Chinese Catholic Church

Yu Zhengsheng (front R), chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference National Committee, meets with the new leaders of Chinese Patriotic Catholic Association and Bishops Conference of Catholic Church of China after their latest national congresses concluded on Thursday, in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 29, 2016. (Xinhua/Yao Dawei)

China's top political advisor on Thursday urged Catholics to run their church independently and better integrate it into society.Yu Zhengsheng, chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference National Committee, made the remarks when meeting with the new leaders of Chinese Patriotic Catholic Association and Bishops Conference of Catholic Church of China after their latest national congress concluded on Thursday.The church should adhere to the principles of self-administration, run religious affairs independently and guide believers to adhere to the sinicization path of the religion, Yu said.Yu, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, told Chinese Catholics to better adapt to society and unify patriotism with affection for the Church.He urged the new leadership of the Church to unite all believers to contribute to construction of the socialism with Chinese characteristics, and a moderately prosperous society in an all-round way.The religious work is in a new historical period, said Yu, who also appreciated the previous church leadership's contribution to uniting all believers and clergy to follow a path adaptable to the socialist system and to the development of the country.The Ninth National Congress of Chinese Catholics was held from Tuesday to Thursday, with over 360 deputies from 31 provincial regions attending the congress.Deputies elected new leadership of the Chinese Patriotic Catholic Association (CPCA) and the Bishops Conference of Catholic Church of China (BCCCC).Bishop Fang Xingyao was elected chairman of the CPCA, and Bishop Ma Yinglin chairman of the BCCCC.