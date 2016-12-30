Two former officials indicted for graft in China

Gong Qinggai, a former senior Taiwan affairs official, and Liu Zhigeng, former vice governor of southern China's Guangdong Province, have been indicted on suspicions of bribery, the Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) said Friday.



Gong, former deputy head of the Taiwan Work Office of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, was indicted by local prosecutors in Anyang City, Henan Province.



According to the indictment, Gong is accused of taking advantage of his posts when he worked in Fujian Province to seek benefits for others, asking for and illegally accepting a huge amount of money and property.



Liu was indicted by local prosecutors in Nanning, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.



He is accused of taking advantage of his posts when he worked in Guangdong to seek benefits for others and illegally accepting a large amount of money and property, according to the indictment.

