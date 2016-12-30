When African railway stewardesses meet Chinese fashion

African railway stewardesses wear Chinese high-speed rail uniforms as they wait for the beginning of the ribbon cutting ceremony for the opening of the Addis Ababa–Djibouti railway at the Lebu station in Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia on October 5. The Addis Ababa–Djibouti railway is both the first cross-border electric railway and the longest of its kind in Africa. It was built by Chinese enterprises and officially opened on October 5 after four years of construction. Photo: IC

African and Chinese railway stewardesses wait for passengers at the entrance of the Lebu station in Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia on October 5. The Addis Ababa–Djibouti railway is both the first cross-border electric railway and the longest of its kind in Africa. It was built by Chinese enterprises and officially opened on October 5 after four years of construction. Photo: IC

African and Chinese railway stewardesses pose in front of the Lebu station in Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia on October 5. The Addis Ababa–Djibouti railway is both the first cross-border electric railway and the longest of its kind in Africa. It was built by Chinese enterprises and officially opened on October 5 after four years of construction. Photo: IC

African and Chinese railway staff stand aboard a train at Lebu station in Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia on October 5. The Addis Ababa–Djibouti railway is both the first cross-border electric railway and the longest of its kind in Africa. It was built by Chinese enterprises and officially opened on October 5 after four years of construction. Photo: IC