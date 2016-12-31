China aims to improve fairness in education

China aims to increase its compulsory education coverage to 95 percent by 2020 from 93 percent in 2015, said a senior education official at a press conference Friday.
Li Xiaohong, deputy chief of the Ministry of Education
, said the country is determined to guarantee fairness and establish a comprehensive educational system.
More resources will be given to rural and remote areas to narrow regional disparities, and higher education will be expanded, said Li.
Li said that according to the plan, the gross enrollment rate for kindergartens should reach 85 percent by 2020, while the figure for senior high schools and universities should hit 90 percent and 50 percent respectively.
Li also urged more attention and assistance for children from poor or migrant worker families, while education for the disabled should also be improved.
China's State Council passed a plan Thursday on educational development for the 13th Five-Year Plan
period (2016-2020), calling for guaranteed equal access to schools by 2020.