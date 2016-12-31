Backgrounder: US major shooting incidents during Obama's administration

Source:Xinhua Published: 2016/12/31 10:32:23
More than 57,000 incidents of gun violence happened in the United States in 2016, killing at least 14,000 people and injuring 30,000, according to non-profit corporation Gun Violence Archive.
The following are major shooting cases in the United State under President Barack Obama's eight-year tenure.
-- HOUSTON, July 7, 2016 -- Four police officers were killed and seven others injured as two snipers opened fire during a protest against police shootings across the United States.
-- ORLANDO, June 12, 2016 -- A gunman wielding an assault-type rife and a handgun killed at least 50 people at a gay nightclub in Orlando in the worst mass shooting in US history. Obama decried the tragedy as an "act of terror."
-- SAN BERNARDINO, Dec. 2, 2015 -- At least 14 people were killed and 17 others were injured after gunmen opened fire at a social services center in San Bernardino City, Southern California.
-- OREGON, Oct. 2, 2015 -- At least 10 people, including the gunman himself, died in a shooting at a community college in the state of Oregon.
The gunman, identified by US media as 26-year-old Chris Harper Mercer, opened fire at Umpqua Community College in Roseburg, about 290 km south of Portland, Oregon's largest city.
-- CHARLESTON, June 17, 2015 -- A white man opened fire during a prayer meeting inside a historic black church in downtown Charleston, killing nine people in an assault that authorities described as a hate crime.
-- CHICAGO, May 26, 2015 -- Twelve people were killed and more than 40 more wounded in shootings in Chicago during Memorial Day.
-- TEXAS, May 17, 2015 -- Nine people were killed and several wounded after a shootout between rival biker gangs in Waco, Texas, with more gangs threatening to descend onto the town after the violence.
-- WASHINGTON, Sept. 17, 2013 -- A shooting inside a building at the Washington Navy Yard that serves as the headquarters of the Naval Sea System Command killed 13 people, including a suspect later identified by the FBI as 34-year-old navy contractor employee Aaron Alexis.
-- NEWTOWN, Dec. 14, 2012 -- A shooting incident in an elementary school in Newtown, Connecticut killed 20 children and six adults.
-- CHICAGO, Aug. 5, 2012 -- At least seven people were killed in a shooting incident at a Sikh temple in Oak Creek, in the state of Wisconsin.
-- AURORA, Colorado, July 20, 2012 -- Twelve people were killed and 59 others injured at a Batman movie premier, where a lone, heavily armed gunman burst into a packed theater in a suburb 10 miles east of Denver.
Obama called the act "mindless, evil, senseless." Local police identified the perpetrator as James Holmes, 24.
-- TUSCON, January 9, 2011 -- A gunman opened fire at a public gathering outside a grocery in Tuscon, Arizona, killing six people including a nine-year-old girl and wounding at least 12 others.
Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords was severely injured with a gunshot to the head.
-- FORT HOOD, November 6, 2009 -- US army psychologist Major Nidal Hasan opened fire at a military base in Fort Hood, Texas, leaving 13 dead and 42 others wounded.
-- BINGHAMTON, April 4, 2009 -- A man shot dead 13 people at a civic center in Binghamton, New York.
-- NORTH CAROLINA, March 30, 2009 -- A heavily-armed gunman shot dead eight people, many of them elderly and sick, in a private-owned nursing home in North Carolina.
-- DEKALB, February 15, 2008 -- A man opened fire in a lecture hall at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb killing five students and wounding 16 others before laying down his weapon and surrendering.