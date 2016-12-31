Lingyin Temple busy in preparing laba porridge

Laba porridge, a kind of rice porridge with nuts and dried fruit eaten on the eighth day of the twelfth lunar month which falls on the Jan. 5 next year, are seen at Lingyin Temple in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Dec. 30, 2016. Lingyin Temple were busy in preparing laba porridge which would be distributed to citizens and tourists for free at the temple and to some hospitals, nursing homes, welfare houses and migrant schools etc.. (Xinhua/Wang Dingchang)