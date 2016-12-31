Chinese children celebrate Spring Festival in their own way

A teacher and pupils make a painting of rooster with crop seeds at Mingde Primary School in Zaozhuang City, east China's Shandong Province, Dec. 30, 2016. The Chinese will celebrate the lunar new year, or Spring Festival, on Jan. 28, 2017. Spring Festival this time marks the beginning of the Year of Rooster, according to the Chinese zodiac that assigns one of the 12 animals to each year. (Xinhua/Li Zongxian)