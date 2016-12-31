Chinese children celebrate Spring Festival in their own way
Source:Xinhua Published: 2016/12/31 10:52:18
Pupils make clay roosters in Hohhot, capital of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Dec. 29, 2016. The Chinese will celebrate the lunar new year, or Spring Festival, on Jan. 28, 2017. Spring Festival this time marks the beginning of the Year of Rooster, according to the Chinese zodiac that assigns one of the 12 animals to each year. (Xinhua/Ding Genhou)
A pupil makes a clay rooster in Hohhot, capital of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Dec. 29, 2016. The Chinese will celebrate the lunar new year, or Spring Festival, on Jan. 28, 2017. Spring Festival this time marks the beginning of the Year of Rooster, according to the Chinese zodiac that assigns one of the 12 animals to each year. (Xinhua/Ding Genhou)
A teacher and pupils make a painting of rooster with crop seeds at Mingde Primary School in Zaozhuang City, east China's Shandong Province, Dec. 30, 2016. The Chinese will celebrate the lunar new year, or Spring Festival, on Jan. 28, 2017. Spring Festival this time marks the beginning of the Year of Rooster, according to the Chinese zodiac that assigns one of the 12 animals to each year. (Xinhua/Li Zongxian)
Children show roosters made of play dough at Lantian Kindergarten in Wangdu County, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 30, 2016. The Chinese will celebrate the lunar new year, or Spring Festival, on Jan. 28, 2017. Spring Festival this time marks the beginning of the Year of Rooster, according to the Chinese zodiac that assigns one of the 12 animals to each year. (Xinhua/Chen Weihong)
Children shows roosters made of play dough at a kindergarten in Huai'an City, east China's Jiangsu Province, Dec. 30, 2016. The Chinese will celebrate the lunar new year, or Spring Festival, on Jan. 28, 2017. Spring Festival this time marks the beginning of the Year of Rooster, according to the Chinese zodiac that assigns one of the 12 animals to each year. (Xinhua/Zhao Qirui)