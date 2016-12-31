Plane evacuated at Houston airport due to smoke in cockpit

A passenger plane was evacuated on Friday afternoon at Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport due to smoke in the cockpit.



After reporting the smoke, the pilot also requested emergency vehicles as a precaution due to the possibility of hot brakes, according to local TV station ABC13.



The US Federal Aviation Administration confirmed the incident, which occurred in the afternoon local time, saying in a statement that the plane taxied safely to the gate.



There was no injury reported and passengers boarding the plane were transferred to another plane.



The cause of the smoke and the name of the airline were not revealed.

