Chinese folk artist makes papercutting works to mark Spring Festival

Chang Yangyang, a young folk artist, shows his papercutting works of a rooster and a hen in Mengjin County, central China's Henan Province, Dec. 29, 2016. The Chinese will celebrate the lunar new year, or Spring Festival, on Jan. 28, 2017. Spring Festival this time marks the beginning of the Year of Rooster, according to the Chinese zodiac that assigns one of the 12 animals to each year. (Xinhua/Huang Zhengwei)

Chang Yangyang, a young folk artist, shows his papercutting works of a rooster and a hen in Mengjin County, central China's Henan Province, Dec. 29, 2016. The Chinese will celebrate the lunar new year, or Spring Festival, on Jan. 28, 2017. Spring Festival this time marks the beginning of the Year of Rooster, according to the Chinese zodiac that assigns one of the 12 animals to each year. (Xinhua/Huang Zhengwei)

Chang Yangyang, a young folk artist, shows his papercutting works of a rooster and a hen in Mengjin County, central China's Henan Province, Dec. 29, 2016. The Chinese will celebrate the lunar new year, or Spring Festival, on Jan. 28, 2017. Spring Festival this time marks the beginning of the Year of Rooster, according to the Chinese zodiac that assigns one of the 12 animals to each year. (Xinhua/Huang Zhengwei)