Xinjiang section of high-speed railway linking Urumqi, Xining

Driver Wu Hua works on bullet train D8804 from Urumqi to Hami, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Dec. 29, 2016. The Xinjiang section of high-speed railway linking Urumqi with Xining, capital of Qinghai Province, and Lanzhou, capital of Gansu Province, has carried more than 7.56 million passengers in the first two years of its operation. (Xinhua/Zhao Ge)

Attendant Jin Yuanyuan greets passengers on bullet train D8803 from Hami to Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Dec. 30, 2016. The Xinjiang section of high-speed railway linking Urumqi with Xining, capital of Qinghai Province, and Lanzhou, capital of Gansu Province, has carried more than 7.56 million passengers in the first two years of its operation. (Xinhua/Zhao Ge)

Attendant Jin Yuanyuan serves passengers on bullet train D8803 from Hami to Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Dec. 30, 2016. The Xinjiang section of high-speed railway linking Urumqi with Xining, capital of Qinghai Province, and Lanzhou, capital of Gansu Province, has carried more than 7.56 million passengers in the first two years of its operation. (Xinhua/Zhao Ge)

Passengers get on bullet train D8803 to leave for Urumqi at Hami Railway Station in Hami, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Dec. 30, 2016. The Xinjiang section of high-speed railway linking Urumqi with Xining, capital of Qinghai Province, and Lanzhou, capital of Gansu Province, has carried more than 7.56 million passengers in the first two years of its operation. (Xinhua/Zhao Ge)