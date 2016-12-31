Local Taliban commander killed in E. Afghan raid: gov't

A Taliban commander and three militants were killed in a special operation in Afghanistan's eastern Nangarhar province on Friday night, the provincial government said Saturday.



"Taliban commander named Amza was killed along with three comrades after personnel of Afghan National Directorate of Security (NDS) or intelligence agency carried out a special operation in Achin district last night," it said in a statement.



The dead militants were responsible for several direct attacks on security forces, the statement added.



No civilians or security troops were hurt in the raid, said the statement, adding that security forces also destroyed a Taliban bunker in the district bordering Pakistan.



The Afghan security forces have beefed up operations recently as militants were attempting to take territory and consolidate their positions ahead of winter in the mountainous country.



The Taliban militant group has yet to make comments.

