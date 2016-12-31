Xi, Putin exchange New Year greetings

Chinese President Xi Jinping
and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, on Saturday exchanged congratulatory messages on the coming New Year.
On behalf of the Chinese government and the Chinese people, Xi extended sincere greetings and good wishes to President Putin and the Russian people.
The two countries marked the 15th anniversary of the China-Russia Treaty of Good-Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation and the 20th anniversary of the China-Russia strategic partnership of coordination in 2016.
Taking the anniversaries as an opportunity, Xi said China and Russia have carried forward the concept of friendship between the two peoples from generation to generation, enhanced communication and cooperation in various fields and coordination in international affairs, thus led the development of bilateral ties with new fruitful results.
Xi pointed out that the China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination has been an important force in promoting peace, development and stability in the region and the world.
In the new year, the Chinese president said he is willing to continue to make joint efforts with Putin in maintaining close high-level bilateral exchanges, consolidating strategic and mutual trust, promoting the Belt and Road construction and alignment with the Eurasian Economic Union, deepening practical cooperation and successfully holding the media exchange year.
China will also work with Russia to strengthen strategic coordination in international affairs and keep the stable, sustained and high-level development of their comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination, so as to bring benefits to the two peoples, Xi said.
Putin congratulated President Xi on the coming New Year and the Spring Festival in his message, and wished the Chinese people happiness and health.
In 2016, the president said, Russia and China have carried out effective collaboration as always.
The two sides successfully implemented the third program under the Russia-China Treaty of Good-Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation, and effectively pushed for resolving major global and regional issues with coordination and collaboration, Putin said.
The president said he believes that in the coming New Year, the Russia-China comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination will further flourish, which will benefit the two peoples and contribute to strengthening international security and stability.