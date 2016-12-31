Philippines' Duterte urges Filipinos to support war on drugs, corruption

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Saturday urged Filipinos to support his war on drugs and corruption to attain peace in the archipelagic country of more than 100 million.



"I invite everyone to be our government's partners in our fight against illegal drugs, criminality, and corruption; and in attaining peace and development in our country," Duterte said in his New Year message.



"Let us work together to enliven our business environment - by attracting more investments and creating more job opportunities for our people - so that in the near future, working abroad would only be an option for (our countrymen) and not a necessity," said Duterte, who assumed the presidency on June 30.



"The achievement of these goals will reclaim order and safety in our communities and will enable us to restore the public's trust in government and in our people's capacity to serve," Duterte said.



He wished the Filipinos home and abroad "a fruitful and meaningful new year."



"Indeed, there is no greater happiness than spending time with our loved ones during holiday season," Duterte said.



He hoped that Filipinos would all enjoy this time of the year by demonstrating love, solidarity, understanding, happiness, and optimism toward their personal ambitions and natural aspirations.



Nearly 6,000 suspected drug addicts and pushers have been killed since Duterte took office, prompting many Western countries like the United States and the European Union to criticize the new administration.



However, Duterte was unfazed by the mounting criticism, vowing to continue his bloody war on drugs until the last addict is dead.



Duterte said there are about four million Filipinos who are either hooked into drugs or involved in the booming illegal drug industry in the Philippines.



He has recently showed a list of some 6,000 police and military officers, politicians and local officials who are allegedly involved in the drug industry.



Aside form drugs, Duterte is also waging a war against corrupt government officials.

