Chinese premier exchanges New Year congratulations with his Russian counterpart

Source:Xinhua Published: 2016/12/31 15:58:22





In his congratulatory message to Medvedev, Li said that China-Russia relations have witnessed a high-level of development in 2016.



On the basis of the principles set in the China-Russia Treaty of Good-Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation, "both sides have seen close strategic coordination, effectively safeguarding the interests of each country, while boosting global and regional peace, stability and development," Li said.



The Chinese premier reviewed the details of the 21st China-Russia Prime Ministers' Regular Meeting with Medvedev in November in St. Petersburg, saying that he spoke highly of it.



The meeting reached important consensus on expanding practical bilateral ties.



In the coming new year, "I am willing to maintain close communication with you, to push forward cooperation in a number of fields including the economy and trade, energy, aviation and space, high-speed railways, and in Far East development to yield more results," Li said.



He added that both countries shall continue to "actively explore potential in cooperation regarding medium- and small-sized enterprises, technological innovation and agriculture, among others, and to develop close people-to-people exchanges, so as to benefit the two countries and the two peoples."



In his congratulatory message, Russian Prime Minister Medvedev praised the growth in coordination between China and Russia in their comprehensive strategic partnership over the past year.



He noted the enhancement of bilateral ties in trade and investment, the implementation of a series of cooperative projects in the energy, infrastructure and industrial sectors, as well as the smooth development in building closer media ties.



Medvedev said the coming together of the Russia-proposed Eurasian Economic Union and the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative provides more opportunities for expanding bilateral cooperation and will move further ahead.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Saturday exchanged New Year congratulations with his Russian counterpart Dmitry Medvedev, while both praised the development of bilateral relations over the past year.In his congratulatory message to Medvedev, Li said that China-Russia relations have witnessed a high-level of development in 2016.On the basis of the principles set in the China-Russia Treaty of Good-Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation, "both sides have seen close strategic coordination, effectively safeguarding the interests of each country, while boosting global and regional peace, stability and development," Li said.The Chinese premier reviewed the details of the 21st China-Russia Prime Ministers' Regular Meeting with Medvedev in November in St. Petersburg, saying that he spoke highly of it.The meeting reached important consensus on expanding practical bilateral ties.In the coming new year, "I am willing to maintain close communication with you, to push forward cooperation in a number of fields including the economy and trade, energy, aviation and space, high-speed railways, and in Far East development to yield more results," Li said.He added that both countries shall continue to "actively explore potential in cooperation regarding medium- and small-sized enterprises, technological innovation and agriculture, among others, and to develop close people-to-people exchanges, so as to benefit the two countries and the two peoples."In his congratulatory message, Russian Prime Minister Medvedev praised the growth in coordination between China and Russia in their comprehensive strategic partnership over the past year.He noted the enhancement of bilateral ties in trade and investment, the implementation of a series of cooperative projects in the energy, infrastructure and industrial sectors, as well as the smooth development in building closer media ties.Medvedev said the coming together of the Russia-proposed Eurasian Economic Union and the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative provides more opportunities for expanding bilateral cooperation and will move further ahead.