Shenzhen has new Party chief

The Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee has approved Xu Qin to be a Standing Committee member of the CPC Guangdong Provincial Committee and secretary of the CPC Shenzhen Municipal Committee.



It also approved Ma Xingrui to leave the post of Shenzhen Party chief, according the CPC Guangdong Provincial Committee Saturday.



Xu is currently the mayor of Shenzhen.



Ma was appointed acting governor of Guangdong Province Friday.