Yearender: Rise in far-right forces requires EU response to populism

The year 2016 has seen a dramatic rise in the far-right political force, fueled by a populist trend in western European countries that calls for a response from the European Union.
The EU reaction is badly needed as its major economies such as France, Germany, the Netherlands and possibly Italy, are entering into presidential elections in 2017.
FAR-RIGHT CLOUD LOOMS
In an Italian referendum held in early December, a crushing rejection to a proposed constitutional reform prompted the resignation of Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi. The populist, euro-skeptic Five Star Movement, the second biggest party after Renzi's Democratic Party, is leading in a clamor for advancing Italy's presidential elections to 2017.
In France, National Front party leader Marine Le Pen is seeing rising support. The anti-immigrant far-right party vows to remove France from the eurozone. Elections in that country are set for the spring.
A eurozone without its major economies France and Italy would be doomed and further endanger the European Union following the exit of Britain determined in a June referendum.
On top of these, populist groups currently account for almost one-fifth of seats in the European Parliament. This reality has plunged the bloc into deeper economic difficulties, a refugee crisis and repeated terrorist attacks.
While Green Party-backed Alexander Van der Bellen won over his anti-EU rival in Austria's presidential runoff in early December, providing a sliver lining for the far-right cloud looming over Europe, Angela Merkel's pursuit of her fourth-term of chancellory in Germany's 2017 elections, if successful, is expected to continue safeguarding European integration.
FRUSTRATIONS FUEL POPULISM
Populism has repeatedly raised alerts for Europe, especially when Britain voted in June to quit the EU, and when Donald Trump
in November was elected the next president of the United States.
Both events were deemed to feature anti-establishment moods in older, white, poorly-educated people, who, dissatisfied with their living conditions, fear the influx of immigrants.
Frustrated by the EU-wide economic recession, the refugee crisis and increasing terrorist attacks, average Europeans are also seeking perceived stability and protection from populist parties.
Former EU Commissioner for Agriculture Franz Fischler said European populist parties have intentionally and effectively harnessed people's worries, and managed to reinforce and enhance their status mainly through simplifying matters or offering simplified solutions.
They are indifferent as to whether or not their proposals are implemented since their purpose is merely to stir and incite nationalism, Fischler said.
SWIFT EU REACTION NECESSARY
Populism has worsened social tensions as a result of the influx of immigrants and increases in the number terrorist attacks. In Germany, it poses a severe threat to the re-election of Merkel whose refugee policies have brought down her support ratings.
The refugee issue is expected to remain a huge challenge to the EU and calls for a collective effort of member states, towards reliable external border management, burden-sharing and legal routes for migration.
To curb the surge of populism across Europe, the EU and member governments should make every effort to meet the needs of the disadvantaged people who are afraid of the future and globalization, said Knut Fleckenstein, vice-chair of the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats, the political group of the Party of European Socialists (PES) in the European Parliament.
It is meanwhile crucial to expose the "empty, misleading" promises of populist groups, he said.
Social injustice is believed to be among the key factors to shift European voters to the anti-establishment populism. The PES blames "increasing inequality" over the years in part for providing a "fertile ground for despair" in Europe, appealing for establishing European social protection networks to ensure universal access to quality health services and a minimum wage for a basic decent income.
Moreover, there are calls for mainstream European parties to change their approach to voters in order to build stronger links with them.
Despite a lack of funds, populist groups are gaining high profiles as they resort to face-to-face communications with voters, according to a research report by Chatham House, or the Royal Institute of International Affairs, an independent think tank based in London.