China-Serbia visa-free regime to go into effect

Serbian Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic told a press conference Friday that the country's agreement on a mutual visa-free regime with China will take effect Jan. 15.



He said all internal procedures have been completed in Serbia and China.



Dacic added the visa-free regime will start 30 days after the two countries inform each other officially.



The minister also said that the Serbian government will continue to cancel visas with as many countries as possible.



According to previous reports, the draft visa-free agreement will allow holders of ordinary passports of both countries to enjoy a visa-free entry for a stay of up to 30 days.

