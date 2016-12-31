The 20th Animation, Comics and Game Expo kicks off in Beijing

The 20th Animation, Comics and Game Expo, the largest of its kind in North China, kicked off at the China National Convention Center in Beijing on December 31, 2016. Thousands of products representing the latest in animation, comics and games will be on sale at the event, where guests will also have the chance to enjoy cosplay shows, 2-D celebrity fan meetings, and other entertaining activities.

Photo: Li Hao/GT

