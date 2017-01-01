Fireworks light up London's sky during New Year celebrations

Source:Xinhua Published: 2017/1/1 14:06:27
Fireworks are seen over the London Eye during New Year's celebrations in London, Britain on Jan. 1, 2017. (Xinhua/Han Yan)

Fireworks are seen over the London Eye during New Year's celebrations in London, Britain on Jan. 1, 2017. (Xinhua/Han Yan)


 

Fireworks are seen over the London Eye during New Year's celebrations in London, Britain on Jan. 1, 2017. (Xinhua/Han Yan)

Fireworks are seen over the London Eye during New Year's celebrations in London, Britain on Jan. 1, 2017. (Xinhua/Han Yan)


  

Fireworks are seen over the London Eye during New Year's celebrations in London, Britain on Jan. 1, 2017. (Xinhua/Han Yan)

Fireworks are seen over the London Eye during New Year's celebrations in London, Britain on Jan. 1, 2017. (Xinhua/Han Yan)


  

Fireworks are seen over the London Eye during New Year's celebrations in London, Britain on Jan. 1, 2017. (Xinhua/Han Yan)

Fireworks are seen over the London Eye during New Year's celebrations in London, Britain on Jan. 1, 2017. (Xinhua/Han Yan)


  

Fireworks are seen over the London Eye during New Year's celebrations in London, Britain on Jan. 1, 2017. (Xinhua/Han Yan)

Fireworks are seen over the London Eye during New Year's celebrations in London, Britain on Jan. 1, 2017. (Xinhua/Han Yan)


  

Fireworks are seen over the London Eye during New Year's celebrations in London, Britain on Jan. 1, 2017. (Xinhua/Han Yan)

Fireworks are seen over the London Eye during New Year's celebrations in London, Britain on Jan. 1, 2017. (Xinhua/Han Yan)
 



Posted in: LIFE
blog comments powered by Disqus