People attend national flag raising ceremony to greet New Year

A national flag raising ceremony is held at the Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 1, 2017. Over 26,000 people came to attend the ceremony to greet the New Year. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

People take part in the national flag raising ceremony at the Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 1, 2017. Over 26,000 people came to attend the ceremony to greet the New Year. (Xinhua/Tang Zhaoming)