French president says to visit Iraq Monday

French President Francois Hollande on Saturday night said he will fly to Iraq on Jan. 2 "to salute" national soldiers taking part in the international coalition offensive to eradicate Islamic State (IS) fighters in the country.



In New Year greetings message, Hollande paid tribute "to police, gendarmes and military officers who sacrifice themselves to ensure our security."



Pledging to mobilize all the necessary measures to combat terrorism, Hollande admitted that "we're not done with the plight of terrorism."



"We have to continue fighting abroad and this is the reason of our military operations in Mali, Syria and Iraq... and at home to foil attacks, prevent acts intended to hit the public order,"he said.



"In this fight, our democracy will emerge victorious," he added in a televised year-end message.



France was one of the first European countries to join the international coalition against the IS. Its fighter jets bombed the group in Iraq in 2014 and then IS targets in Syria last year.

