Chinese envoy calls on Syrian parties to effectively implement ceasefire

A Chinese envoy Saturday called on Syrian government and opposition groups to effectively and comprehensively implement a cease-fire agreement brokered by Russia and Turkey.



Wu Haitao, China's deputy permanent representative to the UN, made the appeal after the Security Council adopted a resolution supporting the ceasefire arrangement as well as new peace talks among conflicting parties set to be held in Astana, capital of Kazakhstan.



Wu said China welcomes the signing of the ceasefire agreement and appreciates the positive result made by Russia and Turkey in facilitating the conclusion of disagreement.



He also said the unanimous adoption of the resolution reflects the support of the UN and the international community for a comprehensive cease-fire in Syria and a political settlement of the Syrian issue.



"The political solution is the only way out for Syria," said Wu, while calling on the international community to cease the current favorable opportunity to create conditions for the re-launching of political process in Syria.



Wu said China hopes that the Astana meeting would become an important step towards the re-launching of Geneva peace talks and would play a positive role in advancing the political settlement of the question of Syria.



"China has taken an active part in promoting the political process in Syria and is willing to continue to work with the rest of the international community for a comprehensive, fair and appropriate settlement of the Syrian issue," he said.



The nationwide cease-fire in Syria, agreed upon by the Syrian government and major opposition groups, came into force at midnight local time Thursday, as the latest attempt to end nearly six years of civil war.



The chronic conflicts in Syria have killed more than 300,000 people and displaced nearly 11 million others.

