Revenge porn, cyber stalking set to become illegal offenses in Ireland: report

Revenge pornography and cyber stalking are set to become illegal offenses in Ireland, public broadcaster RTE reported on Saturday.



Irish Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Justice and Equality, Frances Fitzgerald, will now draft a bill providing for new and extended criminal offenses in this area, according to RTE.



The bill is expected to include an extended offense of harassment, a specific offense of stalking, and a new offense covering revenge pornography.



A spokesperson for the Department of Justice was quoted as saying that the draft legislation will become law sometime in 2017.



The bill followed a report from the Law Reform Commission of Ireland in September, which dealt with harmful communications and digital safety.



The commission, an independent body which examines areas of the law and proposes reforms or changes, said there were potential gaps in criminal legislation with regard to "so-called revenge pornography and the publication of voyeuristic material without consent."



The commission made proposals on the regulation of social media. It also recommended the existing offense of sending threatening or indecent messages should be extended to apply to all online communications.



In its report, the commission said that the intentional shaming of somebody should be punishable, where it involves the distribution of images without consent, with a maximum sentence of seven years in prison and/or fines.

