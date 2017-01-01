French president defends five-year governing in year-end greetings message

In his last New Year's Eve address to the nation on Saturday, French President Francois Hollande defended his five-year governing whose "results are coming (but) later than ... anticipated."



"During many mandates, I have had only one priority: redress our economy to bring down unemployment," Hollande said.



"I claim the choices I made. The results are coming later than I had anticipated, I agree, but they are there. The public accounts have been restored, social security is in balance, the competitiveness of our companies has been restored, housing construction reaches a record level, investment returns and the number of jobseekers declined, finally, by year end," he added.



Earlier this month, the leader announced he would not launch a bid for a second term due to long sliding approval rating.



In his last New Year Greetings message which he called "a moment of emotion," Hollande hoped the rifts which weakened the left parties would not lead to their dispersal ahead of a "decisive" presidential election.



"In less than five months, you will have to make a choice, my dear compatriots. It will be decisive for France. It's about its social model to which you are attached because it guarantees the equality of all ...," he said.



In addition, the French leader vowed to mobilize all the necessary measures to combat terrorists. He acknowledged that the fight against terrorism is not over.



"We're not done with the plight of terrorism. We have to continue fighting abroad and this is the reason of our military operations in Mali, Syria and Iraq... and at home to foil attacks, prevent acts intended to hit the public order and radicalization," he said.



"In this fight, our democracy will emerge victorious," he added.

