Italian president appeals for stronger social cohesion in New Year speech

Italy needs to strengthen its cohesion, and heal divisions threatening its social fabric, Italian President Sergio Mattarella said in his New Year speech on Saturday.



The Italian society was experiencing many anxieties not overlooked, yet it also proved "full of positive energies, and of people willing to spend themselves on behalf of those in danger and of the community," according to the president.



"Such widespread sense of community is Italy's major strength, and boosting it means to make the country stronger," Mattarella said.



"There are fractures to be prevented, or to be healed, among us," he added, citing the socio-economic divide between the north and the south, the high unemployment levels, and the economic discrimination of women in the job market.



As such, employment would "remain the problem No.1".



"Tackling unemployment, and the poverty of many families with it... is the first horizon of the common good," the president stressed.



He also pointed out some of the major flaws, such as "corruption, tax evasion, and different forms of illegality", need to be addressed in order to have a stronger society.



Another cause of growing anxiety was the threat of terrorism.



All possible efforts must be put in place in order to avoid "dangerous subjects or preachers of death" to settle in the country, the president stressed.



Finally, Mattarella addressed Italy's current major political issue, following a recent defeat of a constitutional referendum that brought former Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's cabinet to resign.



"There is no doubt that, in particular moments, giving the word to the citizens is the best road," he explained.



"Yet, calling an early vote is a very serious choice, and clear and adequate electoral rules are needed for the voters to express themselves effectively: today, we do not have such clear rules."

