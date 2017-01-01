Hackers take over Brazilian president's website

Hackers took over an Internet page of Brazilian President Michel Temer on Saturday, and defaced it with calls for the death penalty to be applied to Brazilian politicians, according to a government statement.



Temer's office confirmed the hack of the website, micheltemer.com.br, which normally publishes information, photos and videos about the head of state. The website was taken down for a few hours.



"I want the death penalty for those in Congress, you will have to answer for your crimes," the hackers wrote on the website.



The page is maintained by Temer's Brazilian Democratic Movement Party (PMDB), despite publishing government information.



Temer took over the presidency in an interim capacity on May 12 when the Chamber of Deputies impeached former president Dilma Rousseff, before being confirmed in the position on Aug. 31 when the Senate permanently removed Rousseff from office for fiscal irregularities.

