Blast in public toilet kills one, injures 7 in Shaanxi

An explosion that occurred in a public toilet in Yulin City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, on Saturday afternoon killed one person and injured seven others, local authorities said Sunday.



The government of the city's Hengshan District said the explosion triggered the collapse of the toilet, burying eight people. One person was confirmed dead after being pulled out by rescuers from the debris.



An investigation is still underway, but witnesses said a gas pipeline passing through the location might have caused the explosion.

