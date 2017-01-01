Myanmar president calls for building up democratic, federal union in new year

Myanmar President U Htin Kyaw on Sunday called on the entire mass of people in the country to join the government with unity in building up a democratic and federal union.
In his message on the occasion of the new year, U Htin Kyaw recalled that during the nine-month tenure of the incumbent government in 2016, constant efforts were exerted in the implementation of the policies laid down for the country, namely internal peace, national reconciliation, emergence of a union based on democracy and the federal system and promotion of the social life of the people.
With the foundation established, continued efforts can now be made for the policies to materialize properly within the new year 2017, he said.
Citing the example of historical signing of the Panglong Pact in 1947, he said the pact was a symbol of the unity of all indigenous races and attainment of Myanmar's independence could be attributed to the unity.
Now again, effort is being put forth commencing from the 21st Century Panglong Conference
to establish a democratic and federal union which the indigenous people are desirous of, he added.
He believed that the building of a democratic country or a democratic system can meet with success only through the participation of the majority of the people.