China railway police fight theft, robbery ahead of "Chunyun"

Chinese railway police began a nationwide campaign against theft and robbery in mid-December and had dealt with 231 cases and seized 222 suspects as of Saturday.



The move came ahead of the upcoming "Chunyun" peak travel period around Spring Festival. Up to 356 million trips are expected to be made via rail between Jan. 13 and Feb. 21 in the annual migration.



During the campaign, the police dealt with 200 cases involving drug-trafficking, abduction and trafficking of women and children.



The police also checked railways and stations for fire risks.

