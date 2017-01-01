Ferry catches fire in waters off Jakarta, leaving 2 dead, 7 injured

A passenger ship carrying nearly 100 people caught fire in waters off Jakarta on Sunday, leaving at least two people dead and seven others injured, official said.



Zahro Express Ferry heading to Tidung Island caught fire in Jakarta Gulf after leaving Muara Angke sea port, Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, Spokesman of National Disaster Management Agency told Xinhua by phone.



"Evacuation is under way now with assistance from communities," he said.



A fire boat has been dispatched to the scene, Sutopo added.

