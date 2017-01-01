Singapore condemns attack at nightclub in Istanbul: MFA

Singapore condemns the attack at a popular nightclub in Istanbul on the first day of 2017 which has resulted in the loss of many lives and injuries, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs
(MFA) in a statement on Sunday.
MFA said the ministry extended the deepest condolences to the bereaved families and wish those injured a speedy recovery. The ministry also revealed there are no reports of any Singaporeans directly affected or injured by the incident thus far.
According to the Istanbul governor, at least 39 were killed and 40 others wounded in a shooting attack on a popular nightclub in Istanbul early Sunday morning.