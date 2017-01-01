Death toll from Indonesia ferry fire rises to 10, scores wounded

Death toll from the ferry fire in Indonesia on Sunday has increased to 10 and scores with scores others injured, Doni Pratama, a rescuer at Jakarta search and rescue office told Xinhua by phone from the scene.



"Ten bodies have been put in ten body bags and now we are attempting to rescue scores of injured persons from the ship," said Doni.



With nearly 100 people onboard, the Zahro Express Ferry heading to Tidung Island caught fire in Jakarta Gulf after leaving Muara Angke sea port on Sunday morning, Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, Spokesman of National Disaster Management Agency told Xinhua previously.



Dozens of passengers have been rescued safely, said Doni.



The ferry has been pulled back to Jakarta and now is near Muara Angke sea port, he said.

