People perform fire dragon dance for New Year, SW China

People perform fire dragon dance amid sparkles to greet the New Year in Huanglongxi Township of Chengdu City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Dec. 31, 2016. (Xinhua/Qiu Haiying)

People perform fire dragon dance amid sparkles to greet the New Year in Huanglongxi Township of Chengdu City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Dec. 31, 2016. (Xinhua/Qiu Haiying)

People perform fire dragon dance amid sparkles to greet the New Year in Huanglongxi Township of Chengdu City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Dec. 31, 2016. (Xinhua/Qiu Haiying)

People perform fire dragon dance amid sparkles to greet the New Year in Huanglongxi Township of Chengdu City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Dec. 31, 2016. (Xinhua/Qiu Haiying)

People perform fire dragon dance amid sparkles to greet the New Year in Huanglongxi Township of Chengdu City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Dec. 31, 2016. (Xinhua/Qiu Haiying)

