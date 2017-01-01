People perform fire dragon dance for New Year, SW China

Source:Xinhua Published: 2017/1/1 15:34:54
People perform fire dragon dance amid sparkles to greet the New Year in Huanglongxi Township of Chengdu City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Dec. 31, 2016. (Xinhua/Qiu Haiying)

Posted in: DANCE
