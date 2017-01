Highlights of sunrise scenery across China on first day of 2017

People view the sunrise scene at the Shiniu mountain in Quanzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, Jan. 1, 2017. (Xinhua/Zhang Jiuqiang)





Photo taken on Jan. 1, 2017 shows the sunrise scenery in Taierzhuang, east China's Shandong Province. (Xinhua/Gao Qimin)

Photo taken on Jan. 1, 2017 shows the sunrise scenery in Changzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Xinhua/Chen Wei)

Photo taken on Jan. 1, 2017 shows the sunrise scenery at a farm in Laibin, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Fan Shaoguang)

Photo taken on Jan. 1, 2017 shows the sunrise scenery in Jimo, east China's Shandong Province. (Xinhua/Liang Xiaopeng)

Photo taken on Jan. 1, 2017 shows the sunrise scenery in Huma, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Zhou Changping)

A woman skips a rope as the sun rises in Duchang County, east China's Jiangxi Province, Jan. 1, 2017. (Xinhua/Fu Jianbin)

Photo taken on Jan. 1, 2017 shows the sunrise scenery in Xuyi County, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Xinhua/Zhou Haijun)

A family view the sunrise scene at the beach in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 1, 2017. (Xinhua/Yu Fangping)

People view the sunrise scene at the Mutianyu Great Wall in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 1, 2017. (Xinhua/Bu Xiangdong)