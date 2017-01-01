Tourists view ice sculpture at Harbin Ice-Snow World

Source:Xinhua Published: 2017/1/1 19:18:44
Tourists view ice sculpture at the Harbin Ice-Snow World during the New Year holiday in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 1, 2017. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

A young girl plays on an ice slide at the Harbin Ice-Snow World during the New Year holiday in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 1, 2017. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Tourists view ice sculpture at the Harbin Ice-Snow World during the New Year holiday in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 1, 2017.(Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Tourists view ice sculpture at the Harbin Ice-Snow World during the New Year holiday in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 1, 2017. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Posted in: MISCELLANY
