LatAm children and their new year wishes

Images taken on Dec. 29, 2016 shows Carmela floating in her house's pool, with a drawing telling her wish that all children will be happy in 2017, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. (Xinhua/Martin Zabala)

Images taken on Dec. 29, 2016 shows Isabella, six years old, posing in her room with a drawing telling her wish of going out on vacation in 2017, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. (Xinhua/Martin Zabala)

Images taken on Dec. 29, 2016 shows Bruno, ten years old, posing in his room, with a writing telling his wish for 2017, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Bruno wishes that the Argentina's national soccer team will be able to access the Russia 2018 World Cup. (Xinhua/Martin Zabala)

Images taken on Dec. 30, 2016 shows seven-year-old Sophia posing in a park, with a letter telling her wish that the nature does not end in 2017, in the city of Bogota, capital of Colombia. (Xinhua/Jhon Paz)

Images taken on Dec. 31, 2016 shows Israel Cedillo posing in his bedroom, with a drawing telling his wish of visiting the Disney Planet with his family in 2017, in Quito, capital of Ecuador. (Xinhua/Str)