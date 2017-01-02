Figuratively Speaking

1 trillion yuan



The total revenue that cultural tourism industry in Southwest China's Yunnan Province is projected to reach in 2020, the Xinhua News Agency reported on Monday, citing a provincial document. In 2020, the added value of Yunnan's cultural tourism industry is expected to hit 320 billion yuan (446.05 billion), accounting for 15 percent of the provincial GDP.

2.19 trillion yuan



The decrease in market capitalization in the Chinese mainland stock market during 2016, the Shanghai Securities News reported on Monday. On average, each account saw its market value fall 43,000 yuan ($6,187) during the year.

45.7 billion yuan



Total revenue of China's box office in 2016, up 3.73 percent compared with the previous year, according to data from the State Administration of Press, Publication, Radio, Film and Television.



