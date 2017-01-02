Samsung Electronics to reveal results of Galaxy Note 7 probe

Samsung Electronics Co will announce this month the results of an investigation into what caused some of its Galaxy Note 7 smartphones to catch fire, the JoongAng Ilbo newspaper reported on Monday, citing unidentified sources.



The South Korean company said in October it was examining all aspects of the phone, suggesting there may be a combination of factors that contributed to one of the costliest product safety failures in technology history.



The world's top smartphone maker warned of a $5.1 billion hit to its operating profit over three quarters following its decision to permanently halt Galaxy Note 7 sales in October.



Investors and analysts have said it is critical for Samsung to identify the root cause of the fires in order to rebuild consumer trust and avoid repeating the same mistakes.



A Samsung Electronics spokesman declined to comment.



Also on Monday, Samsung Chief Executive Kwon Oh-hyun said that Samsung should make no compromises on the quality of its products, asking employees to improve manufacturing processes and safety inspections.



The executive, in a New Year's speech to Samsung employees, also warned of growing political and economic uncertainties from risks such as trade protectionism and foreign exchange rates.



Reuters

